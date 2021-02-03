FSL Trust renews bareboat charters with James Fisher for product tanker quintet

Singapore’s FSL Trust Management has entered into agreements with James Fisher Everard to renew the bareboat charters for five product tankers for periods of up to eight years.

The Shannon Fisher, Solway Fisher, Speciality, Seniority, and Superiority were all due to expire at the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Roger Woods, chief executive officer of FSL, said: “James Fisher has been a customer of FSL Trust from the very first day and we are pleased that we could reach agreement to renew the charters despite the challenging times the industry is currently facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This agreement is a testimony of the relevance and strength of the relationship between our two firms.”

FSL also has two further product tankers chartered to James Fisher, the Cumbrian Fisher and Clyde Fisher, which are contracted through to the end of 2023 and end of 2021 (with options) respectively.