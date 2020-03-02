Fuel carriage ban comes into effect

March 2nd, 2020 Bunkering, Environment, Operations, Regulatory 0 comments

Port state control authorities began to enforce the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) fuel carriage ban yesterday, whereby ships without a scrubber cannot carry high sulphur bunker fuel anymore.

Major port state regimes including Paris MoU, Tokyo MoU and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), have made it plain that they will rigorously enforce the requirements.

Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, warned ships face detention if they’re found to be carrying the wrong fuel.

“The International Chamber of Shipping has been made aware that major port state inspection regimes including the United States Coast Guard and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority have made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that detention of ships found to be non-compliant is both possible and legally permissible,” Platten said.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

