Fuel carriage ban comes into effect

Port state control authorities began to enforce the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) fuel carriage ban yesterday, whereby ships without a scrubber cannot carry high sulphur bunker fuel anymore.

Major port state regimes including Paris MoU, Tokyo MoU and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), have made it plain that they will rigorously enforce the requirements.

Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, warned ships face detention if they’re found to be carrying the wrong fuel.

“The International Chamber of Shipping has been made aware that major port state inspection regimes including the United States Coast Guard and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority have made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that detention of ships found to be non-compliant is both possible and legally permissible,” Platten said.