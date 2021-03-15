Fugro and dCarbonX to collaborate on decarbonisation exploration projects

Dutch subsea and seismic specialist Fugro has entered into a strategic framework agreement with geo-energy resource company dCarbonX for decarbonisation exploration projects supporting the development of offshore geo-energy resources in the UK and Ireland.

The agreement will enable the two companies to collaborate on decarbonisation exploration projects and share relevant data, technological insights and operational scheduling.

As projects progress, the companies will also collaborate on monitoring methods to ensure that operations are performed safely, efficiently and in an environmentally responsible manner.

“We’re excited to work with dCarbonX and use our combined expertise to explore decarbonisation opportunities. Fugro is deeply committed to accelerating the energy transition by developing geo-energy resources such as CCS, hydrogen storage and geothermal energy, which have the potential to transform the way we live and interact with the planet,” said Laura Hughes, Fugro’s country director of UK.