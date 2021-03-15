EuropeOffshore

Fugro and dCarbonX to collaborate on decarbonisation exploration projects

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 15, 2021
0 1 1 minute read

Dutch subsea and seismic specialist Fugro has entered into a strategic framework agreement with geo-energy resource company dCarbonX for decarbonisation exploration projects supporting the development of offshore geo-energy resources in the UK and Ireland.

The agreement will enable the two companies to collaborate on decarbonisation exploration projects and share relevant data, technological insights and operational scheduling.

As projects progress, the companies will also collaborate on monitoring methods to ensure that operations are performed safely, efficiently and in an environmentally responsible manner.

“We’re excited to work with dCarbonX and use our combined expertise to explore decarbonisation opportunities. Fugro is deeply committed to accelerating the energy transition by developing geo-energy resources such as CCS, hydrogen storage and geothermal energy, which have the potential to transform the way we live and interact with the planet,” said Laura Hughes, Fugro’s country director of UK.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 15, 2021
0 1 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button