Fugro and Enviros selected for Norwegian offshore wind site surveys

Dutch surveyor Fugro and UK-based Enviros have won offshore survey contracts from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) to locate sites that are best suited for the placement of wind turbines.

Fugro has been awarded the contract for the Sørlig Nordsjø II area, while Enviros will map Utsira Nord. Fugro will use its Fugro Searcher vessel and Enviros will provide the Kommandor Iona for mapping the shallowest strata under the seabed. The surveys will take place from late April to early September.

The NPD received the assignment last year to conduct subsurface surveys in the two areas, which have been opened for applications for renewable energy production. Fugro mapped parts of Sørlige Nordsjø II last autumn. Thousands of wells have been drilled on the Norwegian shelf, but the focus has not been aimed at the layers directly below the seabed.

“These are the layers where the wind turbines will be placed, and that’s why we need to know more about the geological and geotechnical properties here. Seabed conditions on the Norwegian shelf are complex and vary between different locations, which is why detailed examinations are needed,” said geophysicist Lars Jensen, who is managing the project for the NPD.