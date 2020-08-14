Fugro awarded contract for site investigation at Hollandse Kust

Dutch seismic and subsea specialist Fugro has been awarded a contract by CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco, for comprehensive geotechnical site investigations to support the development of the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm.

The site investigation will consist of an unexploded ordnance site clearance survey utilising Fugro vessel Atlantis Dweller , followed by a seabed cone penetration test investigation. Work is scheduled to begin this month and should be completed by the end of September.

Tjalling de Bruin, project director for CrossWind, said: “We are looking forward to working with Fugro to execute our first offshore activities safely and in good health during these extraordinary times. With a signed contract in place and the site investigation team mobilising, the work is progressing well to deliver clean energy by 2023.”

The CrossWind consortium plans to have Hollandse Kust (noord) operational by 2023, and last month awarded a contract to Van Oord for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the foundations, inter array cables and transportation and installation of the wind turbines.