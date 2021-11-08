Fugro awarded contracts for Danish Energy Island

Dutch surveyor Fugro has secured two geotechnical site investigation contracts with Energinet for Denmark’s proposed Energy Island project, a purpose-built artificial island 80 km offshore in the North Sea which will act as a hub connecting hundreds of surrounding wind turbines.

The contract follows on from the geophysical and unexploded ordnance (UXO) magnetometry survey awarded to Fugro earlier this year and the floating wind lidar measurement campaign that started in October.

The new work scope will see Fugro carry out the preliminary geotechnical site investigation for the Energy Island and the adjacent offshore wind farm zone. The resulting geo-data will be used to prepare an integrated geological and geotechnical soil model on which wind farm developers will base future tenders.

The fieldwork will run from February to May 2022 and up to four dedicated geotechnical vessels will work on the project. Following the fieldwork, a laboratory testing programme will be delivered by various facilities, including Fugro’s newly certified and accredited laboratory in Belgium.