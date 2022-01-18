Fugro awarded Danish energy island cable route survey

Fugro has secured a new contract with Danish transmission system operator Energinet to carry out cable route surveys for Denmark’s proposed energy island project in the North Sea.

The energy island will serve as an offshore power plant, distributing up to 10 GW of offshore wind to Denmark and other neighbouring markets. Under the contract, Fugro will perform a combination of geophysical, geotechnical, and laboratory testing to provide insight into the ground engineering challenges along the cable route from the Danish landfalls to the future artificial island location.

Fugro’s dedicated survey vessels will mobilise to the site in March this year to begin the surveys. This will include remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections and shallow geotechnical investigations using Fugro’s innovative Blue Snake geotechnical system.

The contract follows on from two geotechnical site investigation contracts as well as a marine site characterisation contract awarded to the Dutch surveyor earlier. Fugro is also supporting Energinet with wind-resource mapping after installing and operating wind lidar buoys in both the Baltic Sea and North Sea.