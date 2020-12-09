Fugro awarded Dutch offshore wind contract

Subsea and geotechnical company Fugro has been awarded three geotechnical investigation contracts by Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) for offshore wind farm zone IJmuiden Ver in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

The contracts include seabed investigation, an extensive laboratory testing programme, and development of an integrated ground model. Fieldwork will run from February to August 2021.

Peter-Paul Lebbink, RVO’s project manager, said: “We are looking forward to working with Fugro to execute our largest geotechnical offshore campaign for RVO. All available soil measurement results will be integrated by Fugro into an advanced integrated 3D ground model adhering to the industry’s highest possible standards. This 3D ground model will form a solid basis for detailed engineering and will therefore derisk the construction of the future IJmuiden Ver wind farms.”

Last month Fugro entered into an MOU to partner with NYK for geotechnical investigation related to offshore wind in Japan.