Home Sector Offshore Fugro awarded geotechnical contract for Apsara field offshore Cambodia January 29th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Europe, Offshore

Dutch subsea and seismic specialist Fugro has been awarded a geotechnical contract by KrisEnergy for the Apsara oil field in Block A, offshore Cambodia.

The Apsara field lies over the Khmer Basin in the Gulf of Thailand and Fugro will carry out a geotechnical investigation to support the design and installation phases of the Apsara Mini Phase 1A development.

Work will be performed by drill ship Fugro Mariner , and will comprise shallow gas pilot-hole drilling, and geotechnical sample boreholes and cone penetration tests.

Jerry Paisley, business line director for Asia Pacific at Fugro, commented: “It is a pleasure to return to Cambodia, where our involvement in the Block A exploration goes back to 2006, when we supported the drilling of the initial exploration wells.”