Fugro awarded Ghana survey contract by Aker Energy

February 11th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Dutch subsea and seismic specialist Fugro has been awarded a contract for geotechnical and geophysical survey services by Aker Energy at the Pecan field, offshore Ghana.

The surveys will obtain information to facilitate the planning and emplacement of the Pecan subsea infrastructure and the FPSO.

Jaco Stemmet, Fugro’s director for Africa, commnented: “This project will build on the extensive experience that our vessels and staff have gained in Ghana and the wider West Africa region, and we look forward to using this knowledge to execute a safe and successful campaign.”

The contract will utilise two vessels for a 10-week period starting in March.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

