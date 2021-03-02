Fugro awarded multiple contracts in Angola by Eni

Dutch subsea and geotechnical firm Fugro has been awarded multiple contracts by Eni Angola to carry out geotechnical and environmental surveys off the coast of Angola between now and May.

Fugro has deployed multipurpose survey vessels Fugro Scout and Fugro Helmert for the project.

Fugro Scout will be conducting a deepwater environmental survey to acquire, analyse and interpret sediment and water samples from Eni Angola’s Agogo field development. Fugro Helmert will be conducting a route survey in Angola’s nearshore areas to allow Eni Angola to calculate the best installation route and optimise cable burial protection for the New Gas Consortium.

“Our vessels are supporting Eni in Angola and delivering a range of specialised Geo-data services. These projects are two great examples of how we unlock insights to help our clients design, build and operate their assets in Africa in a safe, sustainable and efficient manner,” said Jaco Stemmet, Fugro’s director for Africa.