EuropeOffshore

Fugro awarded multiple contracts in Angola by Eni

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 2, 2021
0 106 1 minute read

Dutch subsea and geotechnical firm Fugro has been awarded multiple contracts by Eni Angola to carry out geotechnical and environmental surveys off the coast of Angola between now and May.

Fugro has deployed multipurpose survey vessels Fugro Scout and Fugro Helmert for the project.

Fugro Scout will be conducting a deepwater environmental survey to acquire, analyse and interpret sediment and water samples from Eni Angola’s Agogo field development. Fugro Helmert will be conducting a route survey in Angola’s nearshore areas to allow Eni Angola to calculate the best installation route and optimise cable burial protection for the New Gas Consortium.

“Our vessels are supporting Eni in Angola and delivering a range of specialised Geo-data services. These projects are two great examples of how we unlock insights to help our clients design, build and operate their assets in Africa in a safe, sustainable and efficient manner,” said Jaco Stemmet, Fugro’s director for Africa.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 2, 2021
0 106 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button