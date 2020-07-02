EuropeOffshore

Fugro awarded subsea inspection contract by Neptune Energy

Grant Rowles July 2, 2020
UK-headquartered  E&P company Neptune Energy has awarded a subsea inspection contract to Fugro to survey subsea structures at the Cygnus gas field in the UK North Sea.  

The scope of work includes inspection of subsea infrastructure including pipelines and umbilicals, spools and communication cables, and standard structural surveys of the Cygnus gas platform jackets.

Fugro will deploy 2009-built multipurpose ROV support vessel Edda Sun to carry out the work.

Mungo McLeish, director of operations UK at Neptune, commented: “A routine programme of inspection work is a crucial part of ensuring the integrity of the subsea infrastructure and supporting safe, reliable operations. 

“Across our geographically-diverse portfolio, we’re using digital technologies to enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations. Fugro’s use of their ROC is a strong example of the benefits to both operators and service partners of employing such technologies. Through remote monitoring, the team will have access to all available data and will reduce the logistical challenges of managing personnel on the vessel offshore.”

The Cygnus field is operated by Neptune, who owns a 38.75% stake, while Spirit energy owns the remaining 61.25%.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

