Fugro expanding uncrewed surface vessel fleet

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 4, 2022
Dutch surveyor Fugro has signed a contract with Kooiman Engineering and Van Oossanen Naval Architects for the naval design of its next generation of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

Named the Blue Prism, the USV has been specifically engineered for operations in both coastal and offshore environments, combining an ultra-low carbon footprint with high quality data collection, weather resilience and endurance characteristics, Fugro said.

The new units will enter service in 2023 and acquire bathymetry and sub-bottom data using hull mounted sensors, whilst also having the ability to tow multiple geophysical sensors.

“Capable of beyond line of sight operations, it will be the first low carbon autonomous vessel to combine these advanced vessel characteristics and sensors. Together with Fugro’s smart data management software, the speed and endurance of the Blue Prism will reduce risk and accelerate project delivery in offshore wind, hydrographic charting and coastal resilience,” the company said in a release.

