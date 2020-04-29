Home Sector Offshore Fugro grows presence in Taiwan’s offshore wind sector with new joint venture April 29th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Greater China, Offshore

Dutch offshore services giant Fugro has established Fugro IOVTEC, a Taiwanese entity to support business expansion in the growing Taiwanese offshore wind farm market.

Fugro has been active in Taiwan since 2016 under an MOU with local hydrographic survey firm IOVTEC. The creation of Fugro IOVTEC formalises the company’s presence in Taiwan with a new Fugro IOVTEC office being established and plans for an in-country soils laboratory to be set up.

Vincent Tsai, CEO of IOVTEC, commented: “In response to government’s localisation plan, IOVTEC developed a fleet of seven Taiwan-flagged vessels and an experienced team of local crew and surveyors. Combining IOVTEC’s local capabilities with Fugro’s global offshore wind experience creates the ideal solution for Taiwan’s rapidly developing offshore wind sector.”