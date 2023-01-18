AsiaEuropeOffshore

Fugro picks up Petronas survey contract off Brunei

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 18, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Fugro

Dutch surveyor Fugro has won a contract from Petronas Carigali Brunei for the Kelidang Cluster gas field development project.

The deal, described as sizeable, will see the Leidschendam-based company carry out various site characterisation surveys to support the front-end engineering design for offshore production facilities and the pipelines to prospective buyers onshore.

Geotechnical and geophysical data will be acquired using amongst others autonomous underwater vehicles and a seafloor geotechnical drill. The majority of the work will be executed during 2023.

The Kelidang Cluster development consists of two fields, Keratau and Kelidang North-East located offshore Brunei Darussalam.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 18, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button