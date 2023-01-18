Fugro picks up Petronas survey contract off Brunei

Dutch surveyor Fugro has won a contract from Petronas Carigali Brunei for the Kelidang Cluster gas field development project.

The deal, described as sizeable, will see the Leidschendam-based company carry out various site characterisation surveys to support the front-end engineering design for offshore production facilities and the pipelines to prospective buyers onshore.

Geotechnical and geophysical data will be acquired using amongst others autonomous underwater vehicles and a seafloor geotechnical drill. The majority of the work will be executed during 2023.

The Kelidang Cluster development consists of two fields, Keratau and Kelidang North-East located offshore Brunei Darussalam.