Fugro seals new three-year survey deal with ONGC

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 16, 2020
Dutch subsea and seismic specialist Fugro has been awarded a new three-year contract by India’s ONGC to provide integrated survey services.

The contract is the fourth consecutive three-year deal awarded to Fugro by the Indian oil and gas giant.

The contract, which has already commenced, covers infield developments on the east and west coasts of India utilising survey vessel Fugro Mapper. Survey services include pipeline route engineering and rig site surveys using multibeam bathymetric, shallow seismic profiling, magnetometry and 2D UHR, along with rig positioning, current profile measurements and wellhead searches.

Remmelt de Jong, Fugro’s director for marine site characterisation in the Middle East and India, said: “Being awarded this multi-year contract for the fourth consecutive time demonstrates the value Fugro has brought to Indian offshore development and our clients. We are especially proud of the strong relationship we have forged with ONGC and we intend to maintain the exemplary health and safety record we achieved in the three previous contracts, with no major downtime or zero lost time incidents over the last 9 years.”

