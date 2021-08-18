EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Fugro secures offshore wind site survey contract in Germany

Adis Ajdin August 18, 2021
Dutch surveyor Fugro has been awarded a contract by Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency to carry out geophysical surveys for future offshore wind farm development areas.

The contract follows the seismic survey work completed in 2020 and 2021 in cooperation with Fraunhofer IWES. The offshore wind sites are due to be auctioned in the coming years.

Work on the contract is scheduled to start in April 2022, with Fugro performing the positioning and sub-bottom profiling recording and interpretation, and Fraunhofer IWES will focus on the seismic survey and interpretation. Fugro will also provide geotechnical data to the German government under a separate contract.

