Fugro secures US wind site survey project

Dutch surveyor Fugro has inked a letter of intent to optimise and carry out a site characterisation programme for undisclosed offshore wind development on the US East Coast.

The programme is focused on accelerating the construction and operations permitting process and represents the company’s latest work on the US East Coast.

Fieldwork will begin in the second quarter of 2023 and involves the collection of geophysical and geotechnical datasets.

Supporting site planning and engineering design, the developing ground model will be made available to project owners in near real-time to facilitate faster decision-making by project engineers and improved collaboration with stakeholders, including regulatory agencies, the company said.

Last November, Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture between RWE Renewables and National Grid, awarded Fugro a survey contract to support site appraisal and concept design activities in the New York Bight.