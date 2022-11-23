Fugro selected for Dutch offshore wind site surveys 

Fugro has secured two geotechnical survey contracts for the development of the Dutch IJmuiden Ver site V-VI, Nederwiek (zuid) site I and Hollandse Kust (west) site VIII offshore wind zones.

Specialist geotechnical vessels from the Fugro fleet will begin the surveys in March 2023 and continue into the fourth quarter of 2023. Further processing, laboratory testing and reporting of results will take well into 2024.

The survey data will be used by wind farm developers as input for preliminary engineering design studies and future tenders, and will also be available for power cable design, archaeology and marine biology investigations.

The Dutch surveyor said this represented the largest campaign undertaken by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) to date and part of the accelerated development by the Dutch government in line with the Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap 2030. Once completed, the wind farms will deliver a total installed capacity of about 4.7 GW.