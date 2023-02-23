Fugro snaps up pair of P&O Maritime Logistics’ PSVs

Fugro has acquired two platform supply vessels from DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics which will be repurposed to geotechnical vessels.

The Dutch surveyor is adding the 2015-built Topaz Endurance and Topaz Energy for an undisclosed sum to support the demand for its services in the growing offshore renewable energy market.

“Securing long-term capacity is critical in order to capture the growth, in particular in the global offshore wind market. Charter rates have been increasing and the vessel market is expected to remain tight. With the purchase of these strategic assets Fugro will maintain a balanced vessel portfolio while keeping flexibility towards the future,” the company said.

The Leidschendam-based company added the purchase of these assets also supports its net zero 2035 roadmap, as the vessels are “significantly more energy efficient” than Fugro’sits current fleet and offer options for hybrid conversions and/or alternative marine fuels in the future.

Further investments are also expected in remote and digital solutions and expansion of the uncrewed surface vessel fleet.