Fugro wins Jumbo Maritime contract for delivery of FPS to US Gulf of Mexico

Jumbo Maritime has awarded Fugro a positioning and metocean services contract to help guide the safe transport and installation of a new floating production system (FPS) for Vito, a deepwater development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Fugro services will support both inshore and offshore towing of the 24,000-ton structure as it leaves the coast of Texas and travels 800 km to the Vito field for final positioning and hook-up. The project is expected to be executed in summer 2022.

Asset positioning will be accomplished using a remotely enabled Fugro Starfix solution. The approach will provide real-time knowledge of all vessel locations, both in relation to each other and the FPS, while limiting the number of surveyors required in the field. Given the number of assets required for the project – eight inshore and offshore towing vessels, two anchor handling vessels and the FPS – the remote technology will significantly reduce health and safety exposure, as well as carbon emissions. During installation, positioning data will be complemented by real-time current monitoring information to support situational awareness and safe working conditions.