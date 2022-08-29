Fugro wins Norwegian offshore wind site survey contract

Dutch surveyor Fugro has won a marine site characterisation contract from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for the Sørlige Nordsjø II offshore wind farm.

The work scope will include mapping the seafloor and sub-seafloor to expand understanding of the site’s geological features and support future development phases of the project.

The development of the Sørlige Nordsjø II will be divided into two phases of 1,500 MW each and will be one of the country’s first large-scale offshore wind farms.

The Leidschendam-based company will mobilise its largest survey vessel, Fugro Venturer , for the project. A total area of 900 sq km will be surveyed along the eastern side of the site, with Fugro expected to acquire over 5,400 km of geophysical data.

Fugro has already provided services to the smaller Norwegian floating wind test sites, noted Robert Abelsen, the company’s service line manager for Norway, adding that Being awarded this project highlights Fugro’s ability to provide services to the evolving Norwegian energy market.