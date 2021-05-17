Fugro wins offshore wind site survey contract in Germany

Dutch surveyor Fugro has been awarded a multi-year site investigation contract by Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency for offshore wind farm development areas in the German sector of the North Sea.

Under the contract, Fugro will provide site characterisation services, comprising geotechnical data acquisition from multiple geotechnical drilling and seabed testing vessels, followed by laboratory testing and reporting by its German and UK laboratories.

Fugro is currently mobilising for the first phase with a target start date end of May, starting with seabed cone penetration testing. This will be followed by the drilling of the boreholes with downhole CPT testing, sampling and geophysical logging from dedicated geotechnical vessels. The laboratory testing results will be used by future wind farm developers to prepare their bids.