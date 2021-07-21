Fugro wins subsea inspection contract with Neptune Energy

UK-based Neptune Energy has awarded a subsea inspection contract to Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro to survey its operated Cygnus gas field in the UK southern North Sea.

The contract covers inspection of the subsea infrastructure, including pipelines and structures, and surveys ahead of future drilling campaigns on the Cygnus field. Data processing will be carried out from Fugro’s remote operations center in Aberdeen.

Neptune’s managing director for the UK, Alexandra Thomas, said: “It’s crucially important to ensure the integrity and maintenance of subsea infrastructure and we are pleased to be awarding this contract to Fugro to help us achieve the highest standards of inspection.”

Neptune also contracted Fugro in the same month last year. The company deployed the 2009-built multipurpose ROV support vessel Edda Sun to carry out the work. The vessel of choice was not named for the new Cygnus campaign.

The Cygnus field is operated by Neptune, which owns a 38.75% stake, while Spirit energy owns the remaining 61.25%.