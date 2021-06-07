Middle EastPorts and Logistics

Fujairah port expansion inaugurated

Abu Dhabi Ports officially unveiled its $272m expansion of Fujairah Port yesterday, adding a further 720,000 teu in annual container handling capacity. Additional roro and general cargo capacity has been added at the Middle East’s premier bunkering hub.

“Over the past few years, we have invested heavily in several development projects aimed at increasing not just the terminal’s cargo-handling capacity but its ability to handle specific types of cargo as well,” said Abdulaziz Al Balooshi, chief executive of Fujairah Terminals.

Abu Dhabi Ports won a 35-year concession to operate in Fujairah four years ago.

“As the UAE’s only multipurpose port on the eastern coast, Fujairah is well placed to become a GCC trade hub linking the flow of commerce between the Indian subcontinent, the Red Sea and East Africa,” said Saif Al Mazrouei, head of the ports cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports.

