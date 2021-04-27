Fujairah prohibits crew changes for seafarers with recent travel to India

Fujairah has become the latest in line to ban crew change from vessels arriving from India as Covid crisis intensifies in the country.

Home to the world’s second largest bunkering hub has joined Singapore, which earlier this month imposed restrictions to sign-on crew travelling by flight as well as sign-off crew from vessels that have called at India.

“Fujairah Immigration has verbally advised that, with immediate effect, if a vessel’s last port of call is India, signing-off crew are not allowed to disembark at Fujairah. This applies for all nationals,” shipping agents GAC reported.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has prohibited entry to foreigners who have traveled from India within past two weeks and temporarily suspended granting visas. Indonesian nationals are allowed back only through certain seaports and airports.

South Korea has also added India to its list of Covid-19 high risk countries, requiring Covid negative tests for all personnel onboard arriving at Korean ports.