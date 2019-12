Home Sector Tankers Fujian Chang Sheng Fa Shipping orders two product tankers at Southeast Shipbuilding December 20th, 2019 Jason Jiang Greater China, Tankers

Fujian-based oil tanker operator Chang Sheng Fa Shipping has signed shipbuilding contracts with Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding for the construction of two 9,700 dwt product tankers.

The two vessels will be used for domestic coastal shipping service following delivery in 2021.

Chang Sheng Fa Shipping operates a fleet of over 10 small tankers and also has 10 bunkering vessels on its orderbook.