Dry CargoGreater China

Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping in for up to six bulker newbuilds

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 17, 2023
0 12 Less than a minute
Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping

Chinise dry bulk shipping operator Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping has moved to expand its fleet with up to six panamax newbuilds.

The Beijing Stock Exchange-listed company has booked four firm 73,800 dwt ships at Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment in a deal worth around $128.4m, with options attached for two additional newbuilds.

The company said deliveries would take between 22 months and 31 months after the contract takes effect.

Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping listed in Beijing in December last year raising $83m, less than half from its initial public offering target, earmarked to fund five ships. The company’s fleet currently stands at 19 owned bulkers on VesselsValue.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 17, 2023
0 12 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button