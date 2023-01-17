Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping in for up to six bulker newbuilds

Chinise dry bulk shipping operator Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping has moved to expand its fleet with up to six panamax newbuilds.

The Beijing Stock Exchange-listed company has booked four firm 73,800 dwt ships at Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment in a deal worth around $128.4m, with options attached for two additional newbuilds.

The company said deliveries would take between 22 months and 31 months after the contract takes effect.

Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping listed in Beijing in December last year raising $83m, less than half from its initial public offering target, earmarked to fund five ships. The company’s fleet currently stands at 19 owned bulkers on VesselsValue.