Fujian Hengfeng completes panamax clear-out

Fujian Hengfeng completes panamax clear-out

March 6th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

Chinese owner Fujian Hengfeng has sealed a deal for the sale of two Japanese-built panamax bulkers, according to brokers.

Sumitomo-built Everlucky (1996) and Evermerit (1995) have been sold to Chinese buyers for $3.8m and $3.6m respectively, multiple brokers are reporting. VesselsValues puts the market value and scrap value of the pair at $3.6m each.

The sale leaves Fujian Hengfeng with a fleet of just three vessels, made up of a handy bulker and two mini bulkers.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.