Fujian Hengfeng completes panamax clear-out

Chinese owner Fujian Hengfeng has sealed a deal for the sale of two Japanese-built panamax bulkers, according to brokers.

Sumitomo-built Everlucky (1996) and Evermerit (1995) have been sold to Chinese buyers for $3.8m and $3.6m respectively, multiple brokers are reporting. VesselsValues puts the market value and scrap value of the pair at $3.6m each.

The sale leaves Fujian Hengfeng with a fleet of just three vessels, made up of a handy bulker and two mini bulkers.