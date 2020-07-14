Fujian Shipping Company sets up shipmanagement unit

Less than a minute

Chinese state-run Fujian Shipping Company (Fusco) has announced the establishment of dedicated shipmanagement unit Zhongping Shipmanagement.

Fusco said the setup of the shipmanagement unit is a critical step for the company’s strategy of expanding the light asset business and diversifying its operations.

Fusco is a shipping unit of Fujian Provincial Communication Transportation Group. The company currently owns a fleet of 20 bulk carriers.