Fujian Shipping Company sets up shipmanagement unit

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 14, 2020
Chinese state-run Fujian Shipping Company (Fusco) has announced the establishment of dedicated shipmanagement unit Zhongping Shipmanagement.

Fusco said the setup of the shipmanagement unit is a critical step for the company’s strategy of expanding the light asset business and diversifying its operations.

Fusco is a shipping unit of Fujian Provincial Communication Transportation Group. The company currently owns a fleet of 20 bulk carriers.

