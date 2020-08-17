Greater ChinaPorts and Logistics

Fujian to integrate port assets

China’s Fujian province, on the country’s southeast coastline, has started a restructuring of the region’s port assets to optimise operating efficiency in response to the central government’s call to shed overcapacity in the port sector. 

According to Xiamen Port, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) will establish Fujian Port Group and integrate all the port assets in the province.

Xiamen Port, Quanzhou Port and Fuzhou Port are the three major seaports in Fujian.

China has been consolidating its port assets over the past few years. Major shipping provinces including Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Liaoning have all completed the establishment of their respective regional port groups.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

