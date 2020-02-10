Fukujin Kisen sells modern ultramax

February 10th, 2020

Japan’s Fukujin Kisen has decided to sell its oldest ultramax, the three-year-old Shin Kurushima-built Red Daisy.

Sources say the ship fetched $21m, in line with the $20.5m price tag online portal VesselsValue puts on the vessel.

The Red Daisy has been profitable for Fukujin. Sales registers show that it bought the ship from Peter Livanos’s Ceres Group for $18.75m in 2016 with a two-year time charter back at $6,000 per day. The ship has been trading in the CTM Supramax Pool.

