Furetank adds to dual-fuel product tanker orderbook

Swedish shipowner Furetank has placed an order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou for a new dual-fuel product tanker that will become the eleventh vessel in the company’s Vinga-class series.

The 17,999 dwt newbuild will run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied biogas (LBG) and sport a battery hybrid solution as well as several features that reduce fuel and energy consumption, the company said.

As with the previous Vinga series, the 20,306 cu m ship will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, to further reduce emissions as soon as the option becomes available at ports.

The vessel is scheduled to deliver from the shipyard in July 2024, with an option attached for further newbuilds.

“Furetank’s ambition is to be the leading actor within the segment, offering our customers efficient and environmental friendly transportation. With a large fleet we can offer good service and at the same time optimise the trading pattern to increase utilisation the vessels,” said Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.