Furetank orders new dual-fuel product tanker

Adis AjdinJanuary 31, 2022
Swedish shipowner Furetank has placed an order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou for a new dual-fuel product tanker, with an option for further vessels. The 17,999 dwt vessel is the latest contribution to the company’s Vinga series of eight sister vessels, of which four are wholly owned and designed with a special focus on minimal impact on the environment.

The newbuild will run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied biogas (LBG) and sport a battery hybrid solution as well as several features that reduce fuel and energy consumption, the company said. In addition, will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, to further reduce emissions as soon as the option becomes available at ports.

“This is yet another step forward on our journey towards a fleet consisting entirely of climate friendly vessels. Furetank wants to be an environmentally friendly and leading actor within the segment. With this newbuilding we will continue to implement all available technologies to do the best we can – now. It feels especially good to place the order in these unstable pandemic times, said Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.

The 20,306 cu m vessel is scheduled to deliver from the shipyard in January 2024. Furetank operates nine owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance – a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels.

