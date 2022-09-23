Furetank orders two more LNG/LBG-powered product tankers

Swedish shipowner Furetank has added two more ships to its dual-fuel product tanker orderbook at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou.

The 17,999 dwt newbuilds that will run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied biogas (LBG) will take the company’s Vinga-class series to 15 vessels, with six 20,306 cu m units ordered this year.

Furetank said the ships have scored the best energy efficiency design index (EEDI) value in their segment globally, meaning that they are the most energy-efficient vessels according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In addition to the LNG/LBG option, the vessels will sport a battery hybrid solution as well as several features that reduce fuel and energy consumption, such as the option to operate cargo pumps with high voltage shore power as soon as the option becomes available at ports.

The newbuild pair will deliver from the shipyard in fall 2024 and spring 2025.