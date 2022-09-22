Dry CargoEnvironmentEuropeOperations

Further oil leak from bulker wreck off Gibraltar

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 22, 2022
0 35 Less than a minute
Government of Gibraltar

After a residual oil leak was found spilling from the stricken OS 35 bulk carrier, authorities took the decision to close Gibraltar’s port again yesterday, including stopping all bunkering operations.

The ship is submerged on the seabed less than 1 km from the coastline, having pranged with an LNG carrier on August 29. The ship, which is encircled by a boom, has since nearly basically broken in two.

Gibraltar Port Authority said the latest spill involved oil onboard that could not be removed with pumps.

Salvage teams have yet to decide on the best way to remove the shipwreck from the area.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 22, 2022
0 35 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button