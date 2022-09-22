Further oil leak from bulker wreck off Gibraltar

After a residual oil leak was found spilling from the stricken OS 35 bulk carrier, authorities took the decision to close Gibraltar’s port again yesterday, including stopping all bunkering operations.

The ship is submerged on the seabed less than 1 km from the coastline, having pranged with an LNG carrier on August 29. The ship, which is encircled by a boom, has since nearly basically broken in two.

Gibraltar Port Authority said the latest spill involved oil onboard that could not be removed with pumps.

Salvage teams have yet to decide on the best way to remove the shipwreck from the area.