G8 and Holim Tech team up for 1.5 GW South Korean offshore wind

Singapore-based renewable energy developer G8 and South Korea’s Holim Tech have joined forces to develop a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in South Korea to power 500,000 homes and businesses.

G8 said the wind power plant will feature an advanced energy storage system with next generation lithium ion batteries from its technology partner 3DOM to ensure optimum stabilisation and energy management to the grid. The project will also feature subsea power cables that will be installed with G8’s precision cable lay and protection technologies.

The partners inspected the construction site and coastal facilities for the deployment of wind turbines last year, prior to initiating the commercial execution of the project, which is expected to contribute to future local job creation.

“This marks G8’s continuation of wind farm projects in South Korea after Gochang Phase1 of 60MW in 2017. Energy storage will be an important element to propel large scale renewables forward. This project will be an important step for both G8 and the South Korean wind power industry, as it will be one of the largest offshore wind farm projects in Asia to utilise our next-generation energy storage technologies,” said Gerald Tan, managing director of G8.

G8 added that South Korea’s Green New Deal, a development strategy to speed up the post-pandemic recovery and empower its net-zero transition, has pledged to invest $63bn to streamline the country’s transition into renewable energy and increase the power mix from renewables from 6.4% to 20% by 2030.