Gaby Bornheim becomes first woman to lead the German Shipowners’ Association

The German Shipowners’ Association (VDR) has elected its first women president in its 114-year history.

Gaby Bornheim, managing director of Peter Döhle Schiffahrts, was elected yesterday, taking over from Captain Alfred Hartmann at one of the world’s largest national shipowning organisations. “I am certain that my successor will do an excellent job leading the association and continuing to vigorously represent the interests of Germany’s maritime shipping sector at both the national and international levels,” said outgoing president, Hartmann. The past year has shown us all that Germany needs shipping and well-functioning maritime trade routes



“The challenges ahead of us are great, such as decarbonisation, generating enthusiasm among young people to pursue a career in shipping, and boosting Germany’s competitiveness as a shipping hub vis-à-vis its competitors abroad,” Bornheim said.

The VDR’s new president also stressed: “Together with Germany’s new federal government, the VDR and its member companies will confront these challenges swiftly and proactively. The past year has shown us all that Germany needs shipping and well-functioning maritime trade routes. We will provide impetus for Germany’s maritime shipping sector to continue to operate in a climate-friendly and competitive manner with on-shore and at-sea personnel who are excellently trained and fit for the future.”