Gangavaram Port to debut box terminal

Gangavaram Port in India will build its first container terminal, which is scheduled to be operational by next year.

The port stated the terminal is intended to offer momentum to the expansion of freight operations in the hinterland of Andhra Pradesh and neighboring industrial areas.

With a cutting-edge terminal, the port said it will be able to provide significant advantages to the hinterland industries such as metal and minerals – ferroalloy, finished steel, aluminum, as well as seafood, agriculture, chemical, and pharma among others. With the arrival of the equipment, the project is likely to be fully commissioned by the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023.

India’s largest private ports and logistics company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), completed the buy-out of Gangavaram Port last year with the acquisition of the Andhra Pradesh government’s stake of 10.4% for Rs 645 crore ($87.4m). The port handles a diverse mix of dry bulk commodities and it is the gateway port for a hinterland spread over eight states across eastern, western, southern and central India.