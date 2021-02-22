Middle EastOffshore

Gas pipeline to connect Israel’s Leviathan field to Egypt

Israel and Egypt have agreed to build a gas pipeline from Israel’s offshore eastern Mediterranean Leviathan field to Egypt, The Times of Israel reports.

The deal was reached during a meeting between the energy ministers of the two countries.

The countries expect to use the pipeline to increase gas exports to Europe through liquefaction facilities in Egypt, catering for growing demand in Europe.

The Leviathan field is the largest energy project in Israel’s history. It was discovered 130 km west of Haifa in 2010, and it is estimated to hold 535bn cu m of natural gas along with 34.1m barrels of condensate. The field started producing gas from December 2019.

