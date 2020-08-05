GasLog Partners CEO Andy Orekar steps down

GasLog Partners CEO Andy Orekar has stepped down, citing the company’s decision to move its headquarters from Monaco to Greece.

Orekar, who has led GasLog Partners since its inception, will be replaced by current GasLog CEO Paul Wogan from September 16.

GasLog Partners also announced that Michael Gialouris, Pamela Gibson, Peter Livanos and Orekar will step down as directors of the Partnership. Julian Metherell, a director of GasLog, and Wogan have been appointed to the board, which will be reduced in size to five from seven directors.

GasLog says the announcements will result in the closing of the group’s Stamford office.

Peter Livanos, chairman of GasLog, said: “The growth of the Group’s fleet to 35 vessels today simply would not have been possible without the significant equity capital raised by GasLog Partners, all achieved under the exceptional leadership of Andy as the Partnership’s CEO. I wish him well and continued success in his future endeavors.”