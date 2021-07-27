EuropeGas

GasLog Partners fixes another LNG carrier to TotalEnergies

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 27, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

New York-listed GasLog Partners has landed a new time charter agreement with TotalEnergies.

The French energy major has extended the charter for the 2013-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier GasLog Seattle. The charter for the tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE) 155,000 cu m vessel is for approximately twelve months.

Last month, GasLog Partners fixed another TDFE LNG carrier, GasLog Sydney, to a subsidiary of TotalEnergies for twelve months.

The Piraeus-headquartered firm operates a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cu m.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 27, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button