GasLog Partners fixes another LNG carrier to TotalEnergies

New York-listed GasLog Partners has landed a new time charter agreement with TotalEnergies.

The French energy major has extended the charter for the 2013-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier GasLog Seattle . The charter for the tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE) 155,000 cu m vessel is for approximately twelve months.

Last month, GasLog Partners fixed another TDFE LNG carrier, GasLog Sydney, to a subsidiary of TotalEnergies for twelve months.

The Piraeus-headquartered firm operates a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cu m.