GasLog Partners fixes LNG carrier to Naturgy

US-listed shipowner GasLog Partners has inked a new multi-month time charter agreement with Spanish utility Naturgy.

The 2013-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier GasLog Sydney is expected to start the charter after expiration of its current employment, most likely in June, and last until May 2023. The tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE) 155,000 cu m vessel is currently on a charter with TotalEnergies.

The Paolo Enoizi-led firm operates a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cu m.

“We expect that the Partnership’s contracted revenues in 2022 will more than fulfill its operational and financial obligations, whilst also retaining significant market exposure, particularly in the seasonally stronger second half of the year. Given the scarcity of independently-owned vessels available for term charters, based on current market conditions, we expect to recognise material upside well above our contracted revenues,” Enoizi said in the company’s latest financial report.