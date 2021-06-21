GasLog Partners seals new charter with Cheniere Energy

Piraeus-headquartered GasLog Partners has secured a new time charter deal from a subsidiary of US LNG player Cheniere Energy for the 145,000 cu m steam turbine LNG carrier Methane Heather Sally .

The charter for the 2007-build ship commenced last week and has a minimum duration of one year, GasLog Partners said on Monday. Cheniere can extend the charter for an additional one or two years.

Earlier this month, GasLog Partners also inked two time charter agreements with energy majors TotalEnergies and Shell.

Paul Wogan, CEO of GasLog Partners, stated: “The signing of this charter agreement deepens our relationship with one of the world’s leading LNG producers and is the Partnership’s third new multi-month charter agreement in recent weeks. The execution of this charter on attractive terms further improves our revenue and cash flow visibility and bolsters our deleveraging strategy for 2021.”

GasLog Partners operates a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cu m.