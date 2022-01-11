GasLog promotes Enoizi as CEO Wogan retires

Greek liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping player GasLog has appointed Paolo Enoizi to take the helm from Paul Wogan, who intends to retire from his role as chief executive officer effective March 9, 2022.

Enoizi, currently chief operating officer of the company as well as CEO of GasLog Partners, will take up the position on March 10, 2022. Wogan will remain, in an advisory role until June 30, 2022.

Peter Livanos, chairman of GasLog, said: “Under Paul’s outstanding leadership over the last 10 years, GasLog has grown and developed to become one of the world’s leading LNG shipping companies. I would like to express our sincere thanks to Paul for all his hard work and dedication to GasLog and wish him all the best in his retirement. I have every confidence that Paolo will meet and exceed our expectations, and I am looking forward to working closely with him as he evolves the company in the years to come.”

Paolo Enoizi joined GasLog and GasLog Partners in August 2019 and was appointed COO in September 2019 and CEO in August 2021, respectively. He was also managing director of Stolt Tankers BV Rotterdam, a subsidiary of Stolt Nielsen.

The Piraeus-headquartered GasLog has a consolidated fleet of 39 LNG carriers, of which 20 are owned, four have been sold and leased back under long-term bareboat charters, and of the remaining 15 ships, 14 are owned by its subsidiary, GasLog Partners.