GasLog seals vessel sale and charter deals

US-listed Greek owner GasLog has sealed a deal to sell its 2006-built LNG carrier Gaslog Athens , currently operating as a floating storage unit in Greece.

In its fourth-quarter results statement, the Peter Livanos-controlled LNG shipping player said it has entered into a memorandum of agreement with an unrelated third party, with the transaction expected to be completed upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer.

The vessel, previously known as Methane Lydon Volney is chartered to the Greek natural gas transmission system operator (DESFA) until June, with options to extend by six additional months provided that DESFA gives advance notice of declaration.

The 145,000 cu m unit, purchased from BG in 2014 for $156m, is estimated to be worth around $73m.

In addition, GasLog, the operator of a fleet of 27 vessels along with affiliate GasLog Partners, has agreed on a three-year charter extension for the 2015-built 155,000 cu m GasLog Salem with Clearlake Shipping, a subsidiary of Gunvor, keeping the vessel fixed until March 2026.



Further charter extensions were agreed with Shell for the 2010-built 170,000 cu m Methane Becki Anne until 2029 and a one-year extension with Cheniere for the 2006-built 145,000 cu m Methane Jane Elizabeth.

Lastly, the company, which logged a profit of $68.7m in Q4, entered into a one-year time charter agreement for the 2013-built 155,000 cu m GasLog Seattle with a Swiss-headquartered energy trading company.