GasLog to outfit LNG carrier newbuilds with carbon capture tech

Greek liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping player GasLog has teamed up with South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) and American class society ABS to develop an onboard CO2 capture and storage system (CCS).

Under a joint development project initiated at Posidonia, the three companies will collaborate on the design and verification of an optimal system for an LNG carrier to be built for GasLog by DSME.

DSME, which unveiled its onboard CO2 storage technology last year, has four LNG carriers on order from GasLog. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered sequentially from the first half of 2024. The OCCS development should be completed by the first quarter of 2023, with the actual installation on the LNG carrier targeted to coincide with construction.

ABS will guide the rules and regulations for CCS development and provide technical advice and support, while GasLog will undertake the technical requirements for the installation and operation of CCS and also provide shipmanagement know-how for the systems design evaluation.

“Strong collaborations with industry leaders such as DSME and ABS is a key enabler to decarbonising shipping. At GasLog we firmly believe that onboard carbon capture will become one of the main methods to reduce emissions from shipping and contribute to keeping global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” said Kostas Karathanos, GasLog COO.