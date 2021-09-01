Gasum CEO steps down

Finland’s Gasum has begun the search for a new CEO after the resignation of current boss Johanna Lamminen.

The state-owned energy company has appointed its current CFO, Kai Laitinen, as interim CEO effective September 1, 2021, during the recruitment process.

“We have built a Nordic energy company that provides clean energy to industry, shipping, and transport, not to forget the biogas market and the circular economy. The company has a clear goal. The work is done, and now it is the right time for me to head towards new challenges,” said Johanna Lamminen.

Lamminen has held the position of CEO of Gasum since 2014.