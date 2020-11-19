Gasum expands LNG bunkering services after sealing Equinor agreement

Gas sector specialist Gasum has extended its LNG bunkering services to include Antwerp, Amsterdam and Rotterdam (ARA) after sealing a new agreement with Equinor.

The long-term agreement with Equinor builds on years of cooperation, and will see Gasum extend the area that is delivers LNG bunkers to Equinor. It will also allow the company to serve other clients in the region.

“We are very proud that Equinor chose Gasum as their partner in the ARA region. Equinor is one of the forerunners using LNG in their operations, and they were our first LNG customer in the maritime segment. This new agreement marks yet another milestone in our co-operation and in Gasum’s growth,” said Gasum’s LNG maritime sales director Jacob Granqvist.

Bunkering for Equinor will mainly be performed by Gasum’s bunker vessels Coralius and Kairos.