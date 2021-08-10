Gate Energy secures Whale commissioning contract with Shell

Gate Energy has been selected by Shell as the provider for facility commissioning of the Whale development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

This comes at the back of the current execution scope for the provision of commissioning services for Shell’s Vito facility that is currently underway. The associated scope includes commissioning planning, onshore commissioning execution, and offshore commissioning/ready-for-startup services.

Mark Myhre, president of commissioning, said: “This will be Gate’s second opportunity to execute commissioning of the ‘design one, build two’ project model. Whale will add to our already strong backlog of international projects as we continue to build on our global footprint.”

The Houston-based company will be commissioning three of the four mega projects in the Gulf of Mexico over the next year.

The Whale development is owned and operated by Shell 60% and Chevron 40%. The field is located beneath more than 2438 m of water, some 322 km southwest of Houston, and is currently scheduled to begin production in 2024.

The project will feature a semi-submersible production host with 15 oil-producing wells. Its design closely replicates Vito (pictured), a four-column semisub host facility located in the greater Mars Corridor, scheduled to begin production in 2022.